PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is awaiting notification from the Federal Court before proceeding to conduct a by-election for the Kimanis parliamentary seat that the court has declared vacant.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said today the commission has taken note of the Federal Court decision upholding the Election Court ruling nullifying the victory of former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman as the MP in the 14th General Election (GE14) last year.

“The EC will hold a special meeting to discuss the by-election. The date of the meeting will be announced later,” he said in a statement.

A five-member Federal Court bench led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed an appeal by Anifah to set aside the Election Court ruling of Aug 16 after finding there were discrepancies in the conduct of the election process and widespread non-compliance of election laws, which had affected the outcome of the polls.

Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Karim Bujang filed a petition on June 18, 2018, challenging Anifah’s victory on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket. Anifah had quit Umno and was serving as an independent MP.

In GE14, Anifah polled 11,942 votes to win the three-cornered contest by 156 votes. Karim had secured 11,786 votes while Jaafar Ismail of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah received 1,300 votes. — Bernama