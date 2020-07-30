EC awaits official notification from Sabah state assembly speaker

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is awaiting an official notification from Sabah state assembly speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali regarding the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly .

“The Sabah speaker needs to issue a notice (to the EC) first. Once the notice has been received, the EC will issue a statement,” said an EC official, when contacted by Bernama, today.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in a press conference in Kota Kinabalu today announced the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly to make way for the state election and it has received the consent of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Mohd Shafie, who is also President of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said he would carry out his duties as Chief Minister during the dissolution period.

The Sabah state assembly currently has 65 seats.

On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in a press conference claimed to have a simple majority to form a new state government. — Bernama