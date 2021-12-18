EC declares GPS winner of Sarawak election

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) has declared Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) the winner of the Sarawak state election after the coalition secured more than 50 per cent of the total seats contested or a simple majority to form the new government.

Election Commission Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh in a press conference here tonight confirmed that as of 8.45 pm, the state-based coalition had won 45 state seats out of the 82 up for grabs in the polls.

The simple majority is 42 seats.

GPS consists of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Among the notable seats won by GPS was Gedong, contested by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Bukit Sari and Bukit Saban seats involving the two deputy chief ministers, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas respectively.

Besides those seats, GPS also secured Batu Kawah, contested by SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tanjung Datu (Azizul Annuar Adenan) and Krian (Friday Belik).

The Sarawak election this time witnessed 13 three-cornered fights; four-cornered (33); five-cornered (24); six-cornered (seven); and eight-cornered (one). There were also four straight fights.

GPS fielded 82 candidates for the polls, followed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) 73, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) 70, Parti Keadilan Rakat (PKR) 28, DAP 26, Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) 15, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) 11, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) eight, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) five and PAS one.

Thirty independent candidates were in the fray as well. — Bernama