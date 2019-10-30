EC distributes voter’s card to 52,978 Tanjung Piai voters

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has distributed voter’s card to 52,978 Tanjung Piai constituents since Oct 16 to encourage voters and facilitate the voting process.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today that the number included 52,698 ordinary voters and 280 early voters.

The card contains information such as the voting centre, channel, date and time, but voters, however, still need to bring their identity card for verification, he said.

Those who did not receive the card can check their voting information through the EC portal at www.spr.gov.my or the MySPR Semak application.

Voters can also use short messaging service (SMS) by typing SPR (space) SEMAK (space) IDENTIFICATION CARD NUMBER and send to 15888 or call the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018. - Bernama