EC holds special meeting today to set important dates for six state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission will hold a special meeting this morning to set the important dates for the impending elections in six states.

The meeting at Menara SPR in Putrajaya will be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

Among the important dates to be decided at the meeting are the dates for the issuance of the writ of election, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the six state elections.

The EC is also scheduled to hold a press conference to announce the dates after the meeting.

The press conference will be broadcast live on Bernama TV.

Last Monday, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said the meeting followed the receipt of notices of the official dissolution of the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies from their respective State Assembly speakers. - Bernama