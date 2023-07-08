EC issues 103,197 postal ballot papers for state elections, Kuala Terengganu by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a total of 103,197 postal ballot papers to eligible voters for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said that for the state polls, a total of 102,070 postal ballot papers were issued, consisting of 87,666 for Category 1A, which are election workers, EC members and officers, police and army personnel, as well as media practitioners.

“A total of 7,972 postal votes for Category 1B (Malaysians residing abroad), 4,705 Category 1C (agencies and organisations) and 1,727 overseas absentee voters,” he said in a statement today.

Regarding the number of postal ballot papers for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, he said that 1,127 postal ballot papers were issued, consisting of 961 for Category 1A, 77 postal ballot papers for Category 1B, Category 1C (71) and absentee voters (18).

He said that postal ballot paper issuance started on July 31, at all 245 state constituencies and one parliamentary constituency in Kuala Terengganu.

“The process of issuing the postal ballot papers is carried out in the presence of postal ballot agents from all the contesting candidates.

Ikmalrudin also reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper, fill in the Identity Declaration form (Form 2) completely and correctly, and immediately return them to the Returning Officer concerned before 5 pm on Aug 12, which is the polling day.

“Voters are also reminded to always keep their votes confidential by not taking photos of the postal ballot papers and spreading them on social media sites,” he said.

EC set state polls in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting will take place tomorrow. - Bernama