SANDAKAN: The Election Commission (EC) today issued 177 postal ballot papers for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, according to chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pix).

He said the papers were issued by election officials from Dewan Persidangan Tingkat 1, Wisma Perbandaran Sandakan, here.

Five postal ballot papers were issued under the category of absent voters abroad, comprising civil servants and their spouses, as well as full-time students and their partners in New Zealand, Nepal and South Korea.

A total of 172 papers were issued for voters comprising election workers who applied for Form 1A.

There is no application received for Form 1B (Malaysian citizens who are overseas) and Form 1C (health and security personnel), he said in a statement here.

He said the process of issuing the postal ballot papers was done in the presence of representatives from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and independent candidates.

Azhar said the process, which was aired live through the EC’s Facebook page, was also witnessed by appointed election observers such as from Malaysian Youth Council and Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE).

He said the postal ballot papers had been handed over to Pos Malaysia for delivery on the same day (April 28), while those for election workers would be handed over to the returning officer tomorrow.

Azhar also reminded all postal voters to mark their ballot papers correctly and return them immediately to the returning officer of the Sandakan parliamentary by-election before 5pm on polling date, which is May 11.

“Voters are also reminded not to take pictures of their postal ballot papers or viral it on social media. Action will be taken against offenders,” he said. — Bernama