PONTIAN: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a total of 235 postal ballot papers for the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election, said its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said the papers were issued by election officials at the Pontian District Office’s meeting room at noon today.

“The postal voters involve eight absent voters abroad, comprising civil servants serving overseas, while there are 225 voters consisting election commission staff (Form 1A).

“There are two applications for the Form 1B (Malaysian citizen who are overseas) – from Japan and the United Kingdom,” he said in a statement, here today.

Azhar said all the ballot papers had been handed over to Pos Malaysia for delivery purposes.

“The EC would like to remind all voters to mark their ballot papers correctly and return them immediately to the returning officer of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election before 5pm on polling date (Nov 16),” he added.

Azhar also warned voters to refrain from taking pictures of postal ballot papers and post them on social media sites as such act amounted to an offence and action would be taken against offenders. — Bernama