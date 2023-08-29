EC issues 304 postal ballot papers for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

JOHOR BAHRU: The Election Commission (EC) has issued 304 postal ballot papers for the Pulai Parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections, yesterday.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the issuance of postal ballot papers for the Pulai Parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections was carried out yesterday, in the presence of postal ballot agents from all contesting candidates.

He said that a total of 226 postal ballots were issued for the Pulai Parliamentary, consisting of 172 for Category 1A (election workers, EC members and officers, police and army personnel, as well as media practitioners); 22 for Category 1B (Malaysians residing abroad), six for Category 1C (agencies and organisations), as well as 26 overseas absentee voters.

“For Simpang Jeram, a total of 78 postal ballot papers were issued, consisting of 62 for Category 1A, 10 (Category 1B) and six overseas absentee voters,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin also reminded voters to mark the ballot paper, fill in the Identity Declaration form (Form 2) completely and correctly, and return to the Returning Officer before 5 pm on Sept 9.

“Voters are also reminded to always keep their votes confidential by not taking photos of the postal ballot papers and spreading them on social media sites,” he said. -Bernama