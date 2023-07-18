EC: Kuala Terengganu by-election requires additional allocation of RM465,000 (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, to be held simultaneously with the six state polls, will incur an additional cost of RM465,000, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will be held simultaneously with the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan with the polling day on Aug 12., while the nomination is on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

A returning officer and 19 assistant returning officers will be appointed to oversee the parliamentary by-election, he told a media conference after a special EC meeting here today.

The by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat will be the first after the 15th general election, which was held in November last year.

Abdul Ghani said a total of 1,995 personnel would be appointed to oversee the by-election process for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

“The total number of polling stations is 44 with 222 polling channels,“ he said, adding that the polling stations consist of 41 regular ones with 217 polling channels, while the other three are early voting centers with five polling channels.

Abdul Ghani said the Electoral Roll to be used for the by-election has a total of 123,575 voters, comprising 122,160 ordinary voters, 35 military personnel and their spouses, 1,362 police personnel and 18 overseas absentee voters.

He said the nomination centre for the Kuala Terengganu by-election would be the Banquet Hall, Kuala Terengganu City Council Tower, while the nomination centre for the state seats of Wakaf Mempelam, Bandar and Batu Buruk would remain as announced.

Abdul Ghani said the official vote tallying centre for the Kuala Terengganu by-election and the state seats in the parliamentary constituency will also be the Banquet Hall, Kuala Terengganu City Council Tower.

Voters can find out information on their polling station and channel at the link https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the SPR Hotline at 03-8892 7018/ 7218/ 7124 or through the application MySPR Check. - Bernama