PETALING JAYA: Voting hours have been extended for the 15th general election to make it more convenient for Malaysians to exercise their rights in the voting process and to increase voter turnout.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said instead of 5pm, voters in peninsular Malaysia would now get to vote from 8am until 6pm.

In Sabah and Sarawak, he said the voting time would be from 7.30am to 5.30am.