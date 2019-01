PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has lodged a police report against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran who contested in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by-election on Saturday.

In a statement here today, the commission said the report was made after Manogaran wore a shirt bearing the party logo walked into a polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Senderut, Hulu Jelai, on polling day.

It said the act was an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954, and a police report was made by its staff at the Sungai Koyan police station.

It added that the EC had also taken action for another violation of the act relating to booths that were set up by the party on polling day.

Three police reports were made by the election campaign enforcement team involving nine voting centres in the Tanah Rata state constituency and one police report involving a polling centre in the Jelai state constituency

The EC stressed that it would not compromise with any party which violated the election law and regulations.

In the by-election, Ramli Mohd Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) garnered 12,038 votes to beat Manogaran (8,800 votes) and two Independents, Sallehudin Ab Talib (314) and Wong Seng Yee (276). — Bernama