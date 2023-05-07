EC meeting on to set dates for six state elections

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is now holding a special meeting to set nomination and polling dates for the coming state elections in six states, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh is chairing the meeting, expected to take about an hour, and a press conference is scheduled to be held after that.

Also present at the meeting are EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom, secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, EC members Zoey Randhawa, Dr Mohd Faisal Syam Abdol Hazis, Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus and Datuk Dr Lee Bee Phang and senior EC officers.

These six states will hold their state polls soon because they did not dissolve their state assemblies together with the dissolution of Parliament for the 15th general election last November.

Among the six, Kelantan was the first to dissolve its state assembly, on June 22, followed by Selangor (June 23), Penang, Terengganu and Kedah (June 28), and Negeri Sembilan (July 1). - Bernama