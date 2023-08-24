EC meeting today to set dates for Pelangai by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting today to decide on the key dates for the Pelangai state by-election in Pahang.

The meeting at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya will be chaired by its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, who will also hold a press conference later.

Among the matters to be discussed are the dates for the issuance of election writ, nomination and polling, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the by-election.

On Monday, EC said it had been officially notified by Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin about the Pelangai seat vacancy caused by the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun on Aug 17.

Johari, 53, were among 10 people killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam last Thursday.

In the 15th General Election, Johari, representing Barisan Nasional, won the Pelangai state seat with a 4,048-vote majority, defeating Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat who received 3,260 votes; Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri of Pakatan Harapan (2,031 votes) and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang (65 votes). - Bernama