PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is to meet on Friday to decide on the Semenyih state by-election, EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said today.

The special meeting would determine the dates for the writ of election, nomination and polling and the electoral rolls to be used as well as other preparations for the by-election, he said in a statement.

Mohamed Elias said EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun would chair the meeting at the EC headquarters here.

He said Selangor State Legislative Assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim notified the EC yesterday of the vacant Semenyih seat.

The assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, died of a heart attack on Jan 11. He was 57.

In the 14th general election last May, Bakhtiar polled 23,428 votes to beat candidates from the Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Parti Socialis Malaysia (PSM) to win by a majority of 8,964 votes. — Bernama