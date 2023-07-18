EC meets to set important dates for Kuala Terengganu by-election

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) is now holding a special meeting to set the important dates for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

The meeting chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh started at 10 am and was also attended by the commission deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom and secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

Other EC members present were Datuk Dr Lee Bee Phang, Zoey Randhawa, Dr Mohd Faisal Syam Abdol Hazis and Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus.

The meeting was held after the EC received the Election Court’s report regarding its decision to nullify the results of the 15th General Election (GE15) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

The Terengganu Election Court on June 27 nullified the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in Kuala Terengganu during the GE15 on Nov 19 last year, after finding that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional, had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place intending to influence voters in the election.

On July 8, PAS decided that it would not appeal against the court’s decision.-Bernama