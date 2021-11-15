EC must ensure fair Malacca polls, not act as health ministry agents: LKS

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has completely misunderstood its duties to conduct a free, fair and clean Malacca state election and has become the agents of the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections, when this is the work of the Health Ministry officials themselves.

Saying this, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang pointed out that the EC should ensure the highest voter turnout on Polling Day on Nov 20, “but it seems to be doing its utmost to ensure a low voter turnout”.

The EC has a very antiquated and conception of its duties, when it should realise that its duty does not focus on polling day but also on the whole campaign period – whether the electorate understands the import of the Malacca election, Lim said today.

“By banning all forms of physical campaigning, the EC is going against its own mandate.

“The EC should learn from the Jordanian and Algerian elections held during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the voter turn-out was as low as 30% and 29%, and do its utmost not to repeat these disasters of low election turnouts on polling day,” he said in a statement.

Lim asked EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh to resign if the voter turn-out on Nov 20 for the Malacca election falls below 50%.

He said EC should lift its ban on all forms of physical campaigning and to allow physical campaigning which observes the SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections.

“The EC must be seen to be doing its utmost to ensure that the voter turnout in the Malacca general election is above 70%,” the Iskandar Puteri MP added.