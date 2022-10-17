EC must find ways to ease outstation Sarawakians, Sabahans to vote: PBB VP

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) should find ways to ease the voting process for Sarawakians as well as Sabahans who are currently in Peninsular Malaysia and vice versa by allowing them to vote through postal voting in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

As Malaysia embraces the digital era, he said the EC should improve the voting process by looking into digital voting for future elections.

He said postal voting, which is only allowed for Armed Forces, Police, EC personnel and certain categories of voters, should be extended to out of state voters but admitted that this would be impossible to be implemented immediately.

“I would like to see a more advanced (system) than that. Why don’t we create a system to vote online... That is a way forward and can save a lot of money,” he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (MICA) Holiday Campaign here today.

He cited cases of Sarawakians studying and working in Peninsular Malaysia who had to buy expensive flight tickets, apart from applying two or three days leave just to carry out their duty as voters. - Bernama