EC needs to review voting period for Camerons by-election: Annuar

TANAH RATA: The Election Commission (EC) has been asked to review the voting period at some of the polling centres (PDM) for the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was necessary in a view of the vast topography of Cameron Highlands’s constituency, while some PDMs, especially in Orang Asli settlements, were not only remote but were hard to access.

He said there were 29 PDMs in Cameron Highlands, but only four were open until 5.30pm which were in Lembah Bertam, Ringlet, Tanah Rata and Berinchang.

“There are also PDMs which will be closed at 1pm and 3pm.

“Why is the voting time of a remote area like Pos Lemoi closing at 1pm, while Pos Telanok at 3pm. The voters only have a few hours to be brought out to vote. Medang (voters), for instance, need a boat to go out,” he said in a press conference here today.

Annuar said the EC should look into the matter accordingly as it involves the right of citizens to vote and choose their representatives. — Bernama