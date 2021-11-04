EC notified of Sarawak Emergency revocation, to hold special meeting (Updated)

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) has received official notification from Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) regarding the revocation of the Emergency Proclamation for Sarawak yesterday.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said this notification was based on Section 3 (3) of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) 2021 which states that the State Legislative Assembly has to be dissolved on the date the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) is revoked.

“Under Section 3 (4) of the same Ordinance, a general election (for the state) is required to be held within 60 days of the date the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) is revoked or repealed.

“Therefore, EC will hold a special meeting to discuss the conduct of the election. The date of the meeting will be announced by EC later,” it said.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the revocation of the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak, which was promulgated on Aug 2 this year.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, in a statement yesterday, said the consent given by the King was in accordance with Article 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

The revocation of the Emergency Proclamation will pave the way for the 12th Sarawak state election to be held, as the natural tenure of the state government expired on June 6 this year.

-Bernama