EC notified with dissolution of three State Assemblies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has received notification letters regarding the dissolution of the 14th state legislative assemblies of three states from their respective Speakers.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the commission received the letters from Pahang and Perlis on Oct 14, and from Perak on Oct 17.

“As such, the important dates of the elections for three states will be discussed simultaneously at the EC special meeting held on Oct 20,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Pahang, Perlis and Perak chose to dissolve their state assemblies following the announcement of the Parliament’s dissolution by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri on Oct 10, paving the way for the 15th General Election.

There will be 42 state seats contested in Pahang, 15 state seats in Perlis, and 59 state seats in Perak. - Bernama