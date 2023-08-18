EC: Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections: Eight nomination forms sold so far

JOHOR BAHRU: The Election Commission (EC) has sold eight nomination forms so far for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

Johor EC director Nor Nekman Jaimon said two sets of the nomination forms were for the Pulai parliamentary seat and six for the Simpang Jeram state seat.

He said the forms can be purchased until the nomination day before 10 am.

“One individual has also paid a deposit of RM5,000 to stand as a candidate for the Simpang Jeram by-election,” he told a press conference after a briefing with the media here today.

Also present were Johor Information Department director Naim Fahmi Ahmad Tajuddin and Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak.

Meanwhile, Nor Nekman said preparations for the polls were 80 per cent complete, with 2,674 staff to be involved with the Pulai by-election and 674 others for the Simpang Jeram state by-election.

He said the coordination meeting with related agencies for disaster preparedness in the Simpang Jeram state constituency was held on Aug 14, while two days ago for the Pulai parliamentary constituency.

There are 166,653 eligible voters for Pulai and 40,379 for Simpang Jeram.

The EC has set the nomination day for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections for Aug 26, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of the incumbent representative Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. -Bernama