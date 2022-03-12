EC ready for northeast monsoon rain on Tioman polling day

ROMPIN: The Election Commission (EC) said it is now in a state of readiness for the voting day of Tioman state seat in the 15th general election (GE15) following the threat of Northeast Monsoon.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said there would be no polling centres in flood-risk areas and voters should not worry about fulfilling their responsibility as electorates.

“The nine polling centres that we have already prepared are also acting as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) and God willing the selected areas will not be flooded,” he told reporters after visiting an early voting centre at the Rompin district police headquarters (IPD) today.

A total of 17 polling stations will be opened for the Tioman state seat in conjunction with GE15.

Five of the stations are located on Tioman Island.

The Tioman state seat election will take place on Wednesday (Dec 7) after it was postponed following the death of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on election day on Nov 19 believed to be the result of a heart attack.

The contest will be a five-cornered tussle among Barisan Nasional (BN) Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan), Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent).

The electoral roll contains 28,465 voters comprising 28,200 ordinary voters, 262 police personnel and three overseas voters. - Bernama