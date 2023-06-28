EC receives Kedah Assembly dissolution notification

ALOR SETAR: The Election Commission (EC) today received the Kedah State Legislative Assembly dissolution notification which was handed by the Kedah Assembly office.

The document was received by Kedah EC director Aldrina@Mimi O.P. Andu from Kedah State Assembly secretary Mohamad Azlee Ahmad at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

The 14th term of the Kedah State Assembly was officially dissolved today in accordance with the consent of the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah last Sunday, thus paving the way for the state election to be held.

Earlier there was a handover ceremony of Kedah Executive Council (Exco) vehicles led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to the Executive Council represented by State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali.

Muhammad Sanusi when met after the ceremony said the handing over of the official vehicles by the state government Exco was to avoid allegations of using the official government vehicles for the party's political programmes.

“I’m sure all the exco members have their own cars, including me, a personal car, although after this we will continue to carry out exco responsibilities, in attending meetings and programmes by using our own cars, that’s better,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said from today, the interim government or 'caretaker government' will manage the state government based on the guidelines set by the Kedah Government Legal Adviser.

“There are not many changes, only new policies that involve finance cannot be made, the exco meeting is still going on to decide on some important and routine government matters, that can still be implemented,“ he said.

Kedah is among the six states that will hold state election besides Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The state has 36 seats and before the dissolution PN has 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-6); PH controls 10 seats (PKR-5, Amanah-3, DAP-2); BN won two seats (Umno-2) and Pejuang (2).

Two more seats were vacant when Gurun assemblyman from PKR Datuk Johari Abdul vacated his seat on Dec 18 last year, who was later appointed as Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, while Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie died on June 14. -Bernama