EC receives Negeri Sembilan assembly dissolution notification

SEREMBAN: The Election Commission (EC) has received the notice of dissolution for the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly yesterday.

The state EC director Mohd Heikal Kamarudin told Bernama that the notice was handed in by state secretary Mohd Amin Ludin at the state EC office here.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun had announced the date of dissolution for the Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly to be on this Saturday, July 1, in line with the Yang Dipertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir consent, paving the way for state elections.

Negeri Sembilan is one of six states - Kedah, Selangor, Pulau Pinang, Kelantan and Terengganu - required to hold state elections this year.

The state has 36 seats, 20 of which were won by Pakatan Harapan (DAP-11, PKR-six, Amanah-three) and the remaining 16 by Barisan Nasional (BN) (Umno-15 and MIC-one) in the last state election. - Bernama