EC refutes claims voting constituency is based on e-wallet registration address

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has refuted a claim doing the rounds on social media that the constituency voters belong to would be automatically updated based on the address they keyed into their e-Wallet application.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said the EC could not change the constituency of any registered voter without the latter’s knowledge.

“Following the viral message, the EC hotline was contacted by voters who are users of the application to confirm the information that was being circulated.

“In this regard, the EC would like to emphasise that the claim which has gone viral is not true,“ he said in a statement today.

Azhar said under the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002, any registered voter who wished to change his or her constituency would have to apply for it via the registration channels provided by the EC, namely the EC headquarters, State EC office, all post offices around the country or online via the ‘MySPR Daftar’ portal at https://mysprdlist.spr.gov.my. — Bernama