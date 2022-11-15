EC regulations allow candidates in GE15 to use monikers on ballot papers

PETALING JAYA: “Lando Zawawi”, “Uncle Kentang” and “Cleo” are among monikers used by candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

They are allowed to do so as the Election Commission Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations permits candidates to use names they wished to be known as on ballot papers.

Lando Zawawi, whose real name is Azlan Sani Zawawi, 47, is currently contesting for the first time in the Tanjung Karang constituency under the Parti Pejuang Tanahair banner.

He said being a Star Wars buff, his nickname refers to “Lando Calrissian”, an enterprising businessman and gambler in the sci-fi movies.

“I was reluctant to join GE15 until my wife persuaded me. She pointed out that I could help the people, especially since corruption is rampant,” he told theSun.

Azlan is the founder of a social movement called Ikatan Silaturahim Brotherhood (ISB), whose members have been using their own money to patch potholes across Malaysia for the past 13 years.

He has also acted in television commercials in the past.

“We aim to ensure that everyone can (be involved in promoting) road safety,” said the film producer and owner of a tar factory in Puncak Alam.

It was reported that Azlan started his pothole-patching efforts after a friend died in a road crash caused by one in Kuala Kubu Baru.

“I’ve been a rebel all my life,” he said, adding that funds raised for ISB’s work also include proceeds from merchandise sales, especially T-shirts.

Meanwhile, philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as “Uncle Kentang”, who is a first-time (independent) contender in Puchong, has chosen the telephone as his campaign logo.

“The telephone is symbolic because it means anyone, regardless of their background, who need my help can call on me,” said the 59-year-old.

Kuan is also the founder of Community Policing Malaysia, an NGO dedicated to mobilising civilians to work together with their local constabulary.

He explained that he began to be known as Uncle Kentang (Potato Uncle) more than a decade ago when he gave out potatoes rather than rice during a food distribution campaign.

For GE15, he has so far distributed about 50,000 leaflets to his potential constituents, “to let them know that I am here to serve them”.

Influencer Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shahruddin, who goes by “Cleo” in GE15, is among three women contesting in a 10-cornered fight for the Batu parliamentary seat.

A newcomer to the political scene, the 28-year-old is using an image of a tree as her logo to symbolise her strength, altruistic nature and to signify stability.

According to her aides, she has been known to use the moniker Cleo since her student days at the London Teacher Training College in the UK.

Batu is estimated to have 112,000 voters, after taking into account Undi18 and automatic registration, with the breakdown by race consisting of 43% Malay, 30% Chinese and 20% Indians making up the major ethnic groups.

Nur Fathiah will be up against established names such as Tian Chua (former MP turned independent), Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay (Barisan Nasional), Azhar Yahya (Perikatan Nasional) and the incumbent MP P. Prabakaran (PKR).