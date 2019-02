KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has reminded all quarters to comply with the rules and regulations to ensure a smooth nomination process on Saturday for the Semenyih state by-election scheduled for March 2.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the potential candidates who had paid their electoral security deposits should bring along the receipt on Saturday to show proof of payment.

Those representing political parties were reminded to bring along the letter from the party approving their use of the party symbol, he said in a statement.

The period for submitting the nomination papers is from 9am to 10am at the nomination centre at Dewan Seri Cempaka of the Kajang Municipal Council.

Azhar said members of the public were prohibited from being within 50m of the nomination centre.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, of a heart attack on Jan 11. — Bernama