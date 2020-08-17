EC reminds postal voters to adhere to rules

TANJUNG MALIM: The Election Commission (EC) has reminded postal voters in the Slim state by-election not to take pictures of their postal ballot papers and share them on social media sites.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said that action can be taken against individuals found to have committed the act.

A total of 78 postal ballot papers for the Slim by-election have been issued yesterday, of which 75 were issued for election workers and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, oversea absent voters (two) while one for a Malaysian abroad.

He said that the process of issuing ballot papers at 2.30pm at the Muallim District and Land Office, Slim River, was also attended by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi who is representing the yet to be registered Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang).

“A total of 68 priority envelopes were handed over to Pos Malaysia to be delivered to the respective voters while 10 priority envelopes were handed over to an officer in charge to be delivered to the PDRM personnel,” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin reminded postal voters to mark their ballot papers correctly and return them immediately to the returning officer of the Slim by-election before 5pm on polling day which is Aug 29.

The Slim by-election saw a three-cornered contest between Mohd Zaidi, Amir Khusyairi and another Independent candidate S. Santharasekaran. — Bernama