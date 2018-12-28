EC rules Sivarraajh cannot contest or vote in Cameron Highlands by-election

PETALING JAYA: Former Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh, who is also the MIC vice-president, will not be able to contest or be listed as a voter in the by-election scheduled for Jan 26 of next year.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun today said the matter was decided after reviewing the entire Election Court’s decision, which was made on Nov 30.

He said it included reviewing the Election Judges’ Certificate, pursuant to Section 36 (2) (a) and the Election Judge Report, Section 37 of the Election Offenses Act 1954 on Dec 13 and legal views under Act 5 of the Election Offenses Act 1954.

“In the five years beginning on Dec 13 this year, Sivarraajh cannot contest or be listed as a voter in any election.

“He can not be elected in any of the elections,“ he said in a letter on the status of the MIC vice-president to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Azhar said the EC took the necessary measures as provided under the existing rules and regulations in making its decision.

The by-election is being held following the decision by the Election Court to overturn Sivarraajh’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14), as there had been vote-buying during the campaign period.

Orang Asli leaders had also testified that BN gave a total of RM2,100 to six of their leaders a few days before polling day, including RM200 as pocket money.

Sivarraajh, said he would not challenge the Election Court’s decision, and that the Barisan Nasional (BN) opted to fight for the cause of the people in a by-election rather than by going to the Federal Court.

In GE14, Sivarraajh had won the Cameron Highlands seat with 10,307 total votes, while DAP’s Manogaran received 9,710 votes, PAS’ Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud (3,587), PSM’s B. Suresh Kumar (680) and Berjasa candidate Mohd Tahir Kassim (81).