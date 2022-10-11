EC’s mobile phone ban will deter corruption

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission’s (EC) decision to ban mobile phones inside polling stations will help eradicate corrupt practices in the election.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said such a move is needed to uphold the secrecy of the ballot.

“Thank you to the EC for the move to not allow the use of mobile phones inside polling stations.

“This is one of the measures to prevent parties from offering ‘bribe’ to the people after they cast their ballots,“ he wrote on his Facebook today.

The commission yesterday announced that using mobile phones inside polling stations was not allowed in the Nov 19 election.

In an infographic uploaded to its social media platforms, the EC listed down the 10 key steps voters would have to follow when casting their ballots on Nov 19.