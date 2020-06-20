EC sets up enforcement teams to monitor Chini by-election campaign

PEKAN: The Election Commission (EC) has set up three Election Campaign Enforcement Teams (PP-KPR) that will monitor activities during the campaign period in the Chini state by-election.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the establishment of the teams involving party representatives, Royal Malaysia Police and EC was in accordance with Section 27B of the Election Offences Act 1954 and in compliance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

He said the monitoring and enforcement are in effect from now until 11.59pm on July 3.

“This is in line with the (Recovery) Movement Control Order currently in force under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),“ he told a press conference after the nomination process for the Chini state by-election at the main hall of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Training Institution (IKBN), here today.

He said the PP-KPR, among others, will have the power to remove campaign materials found to have negative elements or violated the provisions of the election law. - Bernama