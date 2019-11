KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) is studying the need to set up a special election enforcement agency that combines the functions of the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said he had taken note of the proposal by the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC), which would involve the enactment of new laws or amendments to the existing one.

“In the EC itself, we have a committee (which is) reviewing the provisions of the Election Offences Act 1954 and will propose for it to be updated. Under the existing law, enforcement comes under the police for general offences such as hate speech, while the MACC (is responsible for enforcing the law) for corruption and abuse of power.

“Whether there is a need for a special agency to merge the functions of the two, we are looking at it, and of course, new laws will be required to be enacted, or some of them amended,“ he told a press conference at the Commonwealth Election Professional (CEP) training programme, here today.

Meanwhile, Azhar said the first CEP training programme held in the Asian region was to support Commonwealth member countries in conducting credible elections, as well as to train election officials in a professional manner.

“It is being attended by 19 participants from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and Malaysia, as the host.

“There are five topics covered in the programme: The Electoral System: Promoting Sustainable Democracy, Voter Registration, Gender Equality and Elections, Voter Education, and Elections in the New Media Age,“ he said.

On gender equality, Azhar said the EC felt there was no need for the enforcement of a special quota for women’s participation in elections in the country, but a policy should be made to encourage the initiative.

“It could be done without law, unlike Pakistan where they have a law to enforce the policy to encourage more participation from women. I think in Malaysia, we would see a narrative first, try our best to agree to the policy. If it doesn’t work, then we will leave it to the policymakers, whether to enforce the policy or not,” he said.

On another development, Azhar said the EC was ready to organise the Sarawak state election in the event the state assembly was dissolved.

“We do not know for sure when the Sarawak state election will be held. Of course the preparations have been initiated but it does not mean that it will be held soon. However, our secretariat is ready,“ he added. - Bernama