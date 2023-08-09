EC targets over 70% turnout in Pulai, Simpang Jeram polls

JOHOR BAHRU: The Election Commission (EC) is expecting over 70 per cent voter turnout in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections tomorrow.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said if this target is achieved, it would surpass the voter turnout recorded in the six state elections on Aug 12.

“We anticipate this figure based on several factors, such as the responsibility that voters must fulfil and the competent and enthusiastic candidates during the campaign,” he told a press conference after inspecting the preparation of EC officials at the Kenanga Hall of the Johor Bahru City Council here today.

Therefore, he urged all voters to fulfil their responsibilities and plan their journeys considering the uncertain weather conditions.

Abdul Ghani also advised voters not to hand over their identification cards to unknown individuals, except for EC officials for verification purposes.

He also said that there were 47 polling centres with 294 streams in the Pulai parliamentary constituency and 14 centres with 68 streams in the Simpang Jeram state constituency, which would open from 8 am until 6 pm.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 2,692 staff would be on duty at polling centres in Pulai tomorrow and 678 others in Simpang Jeram.

He also reminded contesting parties to stop all campaigning activities, including on social media, after 11.59 tonight.

In addition, all voters, candidates and personnel intending to enter the polling centres tomorrow are prohibited from wearing any clothing or items bearing the name, symbol or image of any political party or candidate running in the election.

They are also prohibited from carrying any campaign materials, taglines or slogans that may be interpreted as supporting or leaning towards any political ideology.

“The EC hopes all quarters will adhere to the election laws, regulations and ethics to ensure the smooth electoral process and not disrupt public order. Any violations of related laws can lead to legal action,” he said.

Both by-elections are being held following the death of their incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23. -Bernama