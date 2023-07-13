EC to discuss Kuala Terengganu by-election date next Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting next Tuesday (July 18) to discuss important dates relating to the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said it was after the commission received the Election Judge’s Report as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954 regarding the court’s decision to cancel the election of the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency on Nov 19 last year.

“The meeting will be chaired by SPR chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh and will discuss by-election matters such as the date of the election writ, candidate nomination day, polling day, the voter register that will be used and other preparations to carry out the election. A press conference will held after the meeting,“ he said in a statement today.

The Terengganu Election Court on June 27 cancelled the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15).

Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril said the petitioner, namely Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in GE15.

He said although the petitioner was not presented as a witness, other evidence was sufficient to declare the election in Kuala Terengganu null and void according to Section 36 of the Election Offences Act.

In GE15, Ahmad Amzad won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat with a majority of 40,907 votes after defeating three other challengers including Mohd Zubir. -Bernama