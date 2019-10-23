EC to fully cooperate with Special Select Committee on Election

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will extend its full cooperation to the Special Select Committee on Election that was passed by Parliament last Oct 17, said EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pix).

He said the commission would cooperate to simplify and improve the existing electoral process to make it more efficient and restore the people’s confidence in the country’s democratic system.

“The EC wants to emphasise that the electoral system practised in the country is transparent and fair,“ he said in a statement issued here today.

The EC, he said, is also committed to review the current electoral process and will provide suggestions towards improving it.

The Special Select Committee on Election was among four new select committees passed by Parliament last Oct 17.

They are aimed at facilitating and improving government policies for more efficiency and to provide legitimacy to the actions and policies implemented by the government.

The Special Select Committees are also empowered to summon people to have their statements, thoughts and views taken regarding whatever is linked to the areas of tasks stated in the reference terms of the committees and subjected to the provisions stated in the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama