EC to hold meeting on Friday following Karupaiya’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Firday (Nov 18) to set key dates for conducting the 15th General Election (GE15) Padang Serai parliamentary seat contest.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said this was due to the death of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the seat, M. Karupaiya, today.

He said a statement would be issued after the meeting.

“EC has received the Writ of Election which was returned by the Returning Officer for the constituency, spelling out the facts concerning the death of the candidate,” he said in a statement.

EC conveyed its condolences to the family of Karupaiya and hoped that they would be strong in facing their loss.

News on the death of Karupaiya, 69, was confirmed earlier by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Karupaiya was fielded to defend the seat in a six-cornered fight with Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang), Datuk C. Sivaraajh (Barisan Nasional), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (Perikatan Nasional) and independent candidate Sreanandha Rao in the election this Saturday. - Bernama