EC to hold special meeting on Sept 25 to set dates for Jepak by-election

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting next Monday (Sept 25) to fix key dates for the Jepak state by-election in Sarawak, said its secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said that the EC had received an official notification from Sarawak State Assembly speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar regarding the vacancy of the N67 Jepak state seat.

According to Article 21(5) of the Sarawak State Constitution, the vacant N67 Jepak state seat must be filled within 60 days from the date it was vacated, he said.

Ikmalrudin said the special meeting will discuss important dates for the Jepak state by-election such as dates for the issuance of the writ of election, the nomination of candidates, polling, and the electoral rolls to be used.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, breathed his last at 5.50pm due to kidney complications after being admitted to the medical centre on Sept 14.

The former minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman), served as Jepak assemblyman for six terms since 1996. - Bernama