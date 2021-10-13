EC to hold special meeting to discuss Melaka polls next Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting in Melaka at 10am next Monday to discuss the implementation of the state election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said the meeting, which will be chaired by EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh, will discuss, among others, the main dates concerning the election.

“...this includes the date for the issuance of the writ of election, nomination day, polling day and the electoral roll to be used.

“A press conference will be held after the meeting,” he said.

On Oct 4, four Melaka assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, which led to the dissolution of the State Assembly and paved the way for the state election. — Bernama