EC to hold special meeting today to set important dates for KT by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will be holding a special meeting at 10 am today to decide on the important dates relating to the by-election for the Kuala Terengganu (KT) parliamentary seat.

The meeting at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya will be chaired by its chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, who will also hold a press conference soon after.

Among the important dates are the dates for the issuance of election writ, nomination, early voting and polling, as well as the campaign period, electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the by-election.

Last Thursday, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said the meeting would be held after the commission received the Election Court’s report regarding its decision to nullify the results of the 15th General Election (GE15) for the KT parliamentary seat.

The Terengganu Election Court on June 27 nullified the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in Kuala Terengganu during the GE15 on Nov 19 last year, after finding that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional, had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in the election.

On July 8, PAS decided that it will not appeal against the court’s decision.-Bernama