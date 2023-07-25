EC to meet on Aug 3 to discuss on Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Aug 3 to discuss matters relating to the by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats in Johor.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said the P161 parliamentary and N13 state seats were left vacant following the death of its incumbent who was also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

“The special meeting is to set the important dates for the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state seat by-elections such as the dates for the issuance of the election writ, nomination, early voting and polling as well as electoral to be use and other preparations,“ he said.

The special meeting will be chaired by the EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh and a press conference will be held after the meeting, he said.

Salahuddin, 61, died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23pm last Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

His remains were laid to rest at the Jalan Sulong Muslim Cemetery, Serkat, Pontian, Johor, yesterday.

Ikmalrudin said the EC had received an official notification from Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today regarding the vacancy for the Pulai parliamentary seat.

An official notification was also received on the Simpang Jeram state seat vacancy from Johor State Assembly speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Fuad Zarkashi on the same day.

“In accordance with Article 54 (1) of the Federal Constitution and Article 23 (5) Article of the Johor State Constitution 1895, the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats must be filled within 60 days from the date the seat was left vacant,“ he said.-Bernama