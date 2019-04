PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) today signed an agreement with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for election reforms in the country.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the agreement of Malaysia Electoral Reform Support (MERS) starting this month until December 2020 is under the auspices of the Country Programme Action Plan 2016-2020 between Malaysia and UNDP.

“This cooperation involved sharing cost of RM6.4 million (US$1.6 million) in which a large portion is provided by UNDP and the balance by Malaysia,” he said in a statement here today.

Through this cooperation, UNDP will provide EC with technical consultation assistance and services especially in improving the electoral rolls as well as capacity building through Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE).

“The collaboration programme will strengthen the functions of EC and benefit the overall election operation management to be more transparent, cleaner and fairer,” he said.

According to Azhar, the cooperation was in line with the first pillar of the Mid-Term Review of 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) which is Governance Reforms Towards Improving Transparency and Efficiency in the Civil Service. — Bernama