ELECTION Commission chairman Azhar Harun has reminded candidates for the upcoming Semenyih state by-election that it is an election offence to treat voters to drinks or food during election campaign.

He gave the reminder in response to plans by PKR Youth to hold a barbecue gathering for Semenyih folk, according to a report in Sin Chew Daily today.

A tweet on the open invitation by PKR deputy youth on its official account was accompanied by a poster of Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

In his reply to the tweet, Azhar said under section 8 of the Election Offences Act, it is an offence during election to treat voters to food or drinks to influence their decisions at the ballot box.

PKR Youth removed the barbecue tweet following Azhar’s comment.

It said in another tweet that the feast has been cancelled and would be replaced with other activities, to be decided later.

Azhar said besides food and drinks, the use of money to influence the outcome of an election also constitutes an offence punishable under the Act.

On the by-election, Azhar said the commission has already sent out 234 ballots to postal voters.

He reminded these voters that the ballots must be returned to the returning officers on or before 5pm on March 2, which is the polling day.