EC will cooperate with MACC on Cameron Highlands power abuse allegation

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will provide full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the next course of action, after reports emerged that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had used government assets for election campaigning.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said the commission views seriously all complaints of election offences committed during the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“Regarding the issue of the use of a department’s vehicle during campaigning, I have held an immediate discussion yesterday (Jan 20) with Malaysian Corruption Watch president Jais Abdul Karim, an observer appointed by the EC.

“This (discussion) is to provide all information and our full cooperation to the MACC regarding the matter, for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azhar said he was also informed that the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the by-election, Ramli Mohd Nor, has lodged a police report yesterday.

His statement came after a video clip showing PH campaigners using a Pahang Forestry Department four-wheel-drive to move around rural areas of the constituency, was circulated on social media.

The Pahang government has also confirmed that the vehicle, which had the Malaysian flag and a PH flag covering the log on the doors, belonged to its state Forestry Department and has demanded its return.

“The EC would like to remind all parties involved in campaigning to abide by all the rules and regulations and not commit any election offences, including using government assets to garner votes,” he said.

Azhar also reminded all quarters not to use racial issues while campaigning, claiming it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954, and urged all not to cause confusion to the voters there.

He said he has received reports that such issues existed during the campaigning period, without divulging any names.

Previously, PH candidate M. Manogaran had accused BN and PAS of resorting to racist campaigning to win votes and plant hatred against PH.