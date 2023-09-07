EC yet to be notifed of election court’s decision on Kuala Terengganu seat vacancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has yet to be notfied of the Terengganu Election Court’s decision regarding the vacancy of the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, said its secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak .

“We haven’t received anything officially yet,“ he told Bernama when asked if the EC had received a notice of the vacancy of the seat from the court.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court annulled the victory of Kuala Terengganu Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim who represented PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril in his judgement said Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, who filed an election petition to challenge Ahmad Amzad’s victory, had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in GE15.

Yesterday, lawyer Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, who represented Ahmad Amzad, informed that PAS will not submit an appeal against the outcome of the election petition for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, which means a by-election will be held.

In GE15, Ahmad Amzad won the Kuala Terengganu seat with a majority of 40,907 votes after defeating three other challengers including Mohd Zubir. - Bernama