KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), has reaffirmed its commitment to the various projects and programmes in the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) to sustain socio-economic growth and uplift the wellbeing of the people in the region.

This is in line with Malaysia’s aspiration to ensure equitable, inclusive and sustainable development throughout the country, ECER said in a statement today.

“The continuation of ECERDC’s people-centric strategy is based on the effectiveness of its projects and programmes in elevating the income levels and socio-economic status, particularly in human capital development programmes affecting more than 90,000 individuals to-date, thus helping to ensure balanced regional development and fair wealth distribution.

“At the same time, these programmes will support private investment through the development of skilled workers and entrepreneurs,“ it added.

ECERDC chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat said the government, through ECERDC, would continue to steer the region’s socio-economic development into the next phase, as outlined under the ECER Master Plan 2.0, by leveraging on the positive socio-economic growth achieved thus far.

“We will work closely with the Federal and state agencies to facilitate the implementation of catalytic infrastructure projects, amplify efforts to further attract and realise private investment, as well as, implement holistic human capital development programmes in ECER,” he said.

Between 2019 and 2020, ECERDC was targeting to attract an additional RM17 billion and realise RM15 billion in private investment, creating another 31,000 job opportunities for locals.

The investment growth, supported by ECERDC’s entrepreneurial and talent development programmes, was also expected to generate business opportunities for 11,000 local entrepreneurs in ECER. — Bernama