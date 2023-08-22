ECERDC seals RM5.6b committed investments for Pahang as at July 2023

KUANTAN: The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has attracted committed investments worth RM5.6 billion for Pahang as at July 2023.

ECERDC said among the investments are in the tourism sector, services, manufacturing, oil, gas and petrochemical (OGP) industry, and agribusiness.

“A total of 64 per cent of the committed investment is through domestic direct investments (DDI) and 36 per cent is foreign direct investments (FDI) from Singapore, China and Canada,” it said in a statement, in conjunction with the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Implementation and Coordination Committee (ICC) Pahang meeting in Putrajaya today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) expressed confidence that the ECERDC will attract more high-value investments to the state through the cooperation of ministries and related agencies.

He also said that the tourism infrastructure project being implemented by the ECERDC in Pahang would produce economic spillover effects and benefits to the state and residents.

Among the projects are the upgrading works at Kampung Salang jetty on Tioman Island, lotus cultivation or “flotilla” at Tasik Chini and the enhancement works at Hiburan Beach in Rompin which has been earmarked to be developed as the first recreational vehicle park in ECER.

ECERDC chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat said the soon-to-be-completed projects are part of ECERDC’s “Create Destinations” strategy to enhance domestic tourism by focusing on sustainable destinations.

“This is in line with the federal government’s focus on ecotourism and sustainable tourism. These projects will provide meaningful opportunities for tourists to interact with nature and the local communities,” he said. -Bernama