PETALING JAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has portrayed Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz as a deceitful and disloyal person.

He said he knew Haziq only by sight while the latter has claimed that he has met Mohamed Azmin several times over the years.

Mohamed Azmin also pointed out that Haziq was a member of PKR before he joined Barisan Nasional. “When we won the general elections, he jumped back into PKR,“ he said

“This is the character of the individual used in this slander,“ he added, raising questions about Haziq’s loyalty to the party.

In his second post on Facebook that was uploaded yesterday, Haziq stated that he first met Mohamed Azmin at the Grand Continental Kuching three years ago, then at Pullman Kuching during the PKR party polls in October last year, and again in the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur during Mohamed Azmin’s stint as minister-in-attendance to the Sultan of Brunei in March. Their alleged tryst at Four Points Hotel in Sandakan on May 11 was the most recent meeting.

Haziq, who is the private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, said the “lack of support from the Pakatan Harapan government shows that the Reformasi agenda is no longer in existence”.

When met by reporters at the Selangor government-linked companies Hari Raya open house yesterday, Mohamed Azmin said that regardless of what the issue is, people should not resort to gutter politics.

When asked to respond to allegations that the video clip had surfaced in light of concerns that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is no longer in line to take over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mohamed Azmin said he would not speculate.

Mahathir, when asked to comment during a Bersatu event in Shah Alam on Wednesday night, described the episode as one with a political agenda.

He said the authenticity of the videos was questionable because “there are many who are good in editing and producing pictures and videos”.

“I don’t think this is true. This is put up by someone with a political agenda,“ he told reporters.

“If you are going to lose (and) you see others likely to win, you show pornographic pictures. After this, you will see my pictures,“ he said sarcastically. “Don’t do these dirty things. Keep politics a little bit cleaner.”