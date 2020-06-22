Economic fallout from pandemic creates sub-category of individuals struggling to make ends meet

PETALING JAYA: When Arif, a graphic designer for a company in the Klang Valley, lost his job in May, it slashed his household income by half.

Before this unfortunate turn of events in his life, Arif and his wife jointly earned about RM4,200 a month, just sufficient to support themselves and their two-year-old son.

But their current income effectively downgraded them to the “urban poor” category.

Arif, who declined to give his full name, is one of thousands who have been laid off due to the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing their incomes close to, if not below, poverty levels.

For want of a better term, they can likely be classified as the “newly poor”.

For them, it means a change in their lifestyle.

No more eating out, shopping or travelling. Others have had to “downgrade” to cheaper smartphones, smaller homes and even smaller cars.

According to economists, while the B40 remained most in need of government support, those originally in the lower middle-income group equally need help now.

To put it in context, Bank Negara Malaysia had, in 2018, stated the provisional living wage in Kuala Lumpur was RM2,700 for a single adult, RM4,500 for a married couple and RM6,500 for a couple with two children.

Economist Prof Dr Hoo Ke Ping said based on consumption patterns in the city in recent weeks, it was blatantly obvious more Malaysians have become poor despite the many stimulus packages, including cash and loan moratoriums, that the government has put in place.

He said these developments only underlined the severity the pandemic has had not only on the B40 group but the M40 as well. As a result, he added, they not only require immediate government assistance but longer-term solutions as well.

“In middle-class restaurants, clothing stores and shopping malls that the M40 patronise, business has slowed down,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Some may attribute it to fear of contracting Covid-19, but it is the same in online shopping. People are just spending less,” he said.

More disconcerting is the fact that many are already dipping into their savings just to survive, he added.

“The good news is that this is likely to be temporary. I expect the economy to recover next year, so employment and salaries will rise again.”

Hoo said the government should take advantage of the current situation to tighten regulations on employing foreigners.

“This way, we can have more locals employed. The only issue is that for employers, it is cheaper to hire foreigners.”

Sabah UiTM political economist Dr Firdausi Suffian said the government should offer more incentives to employers who choose to hire locals, particularly fresh graduates.

He said this was particularly pertinent given the double-barrel impact on employment.

“Fresh grads are looking for jobs, alongside those with experience but are now unemployed. This is a staggering problem,” he said.

Commenting specifically on the problems faced by those in the lower middle-income group, Firdausi said the government should introduce micro strategies that give specific aid to specific groups instead of focusing only on the B40.

In addition, he said the economy should shift its focus from the service industry such as tourism to the agriculture and food industry.

“We are importing many food products. If we can focus on agriculture and food from both upstream and downstream and at all levels of production and the supply chain, we can certainly increase employment,” he added.