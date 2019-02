KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is confident that the state’s economic growth will spur with the cooperation of the people and investors in Sabah.

He said the state government would continue to play its role in ensuring that the state’s economy continues to grow in order to create more job opportunities for the people.

“I am optimistic that not only the state government but investors in the state too will help the people as we need development in Sabah,“ he said in his speech at the state-level Chinese New Year celebration at Hakka Hall, here today.

Yang Dipertua Negri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni were present to join in the celebration which was attended by about 7,000 multi-ethnic people of Sabah.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew, State Assembly speaker Syed Abas Syed Ali, federal ministers and state cabinet members.

Mohd Shafie said in spite of the current economic challenges, the economy of Sabah was still stable as compared to some states.

In efforts to attract more investors and tourists to Sabah, Mohd Shafie said he would be visiting several countries among them China, Japan and Europe.

On the open house celebration, Mohd Shafie said the event was a platform to strengthen social harmony and unity among the people of Sabah.

Meanwhile, Liew who is also the organising chairman of the event said, Sabah has become a popular destination for tourists during long holidays such as the Chinese New Year festive season.

“We hope visitors will enjoy the experience and have a deeper understanding of our culture at this open house celebration,“ she said. — Bernama